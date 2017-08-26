This is how Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong got convicted for corruption

Oh boy! What a week for Samsung, what a week for courts across the globe. It was only two days ago Samsung Electronics , the most familiar face of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group , launched what can be described as one of the best smartphones ever- Samsung Galaxy Note 8.



Unfortunately, this was followed by really bad news for Samsung, but this time they would have wished the new was about exploding batteries. Lee Jae-Yong , the heir apparent to the Samsung throne, is now facing imprisonment up to 12 years after a court in Seoul convicted him over a bribery case. He was arrested earlier this year with regard to the same case, and this was the first time a head of a 'chaebol' (South Korean family owned conglomerate) receiving such as long sentencing.



To learn what happened and why was Lee Jae-Yong was imprisoned, you have to first to first understand three important players and the recent South Korean political scandal. The three people here are Lee Jae-Yong himself, former president of the country Park Geun-Hye , and her 'handler' Choi Soon-Sil .



When you look at the bigger picture, the arrest and sentencing of Lee is nothing more than a sub plot, one amongst the series of arrests that has happened ever since the unraveling of the Park- Choi political scandal.



A quick summary of the political scandal goes like this. Park, daughter of the 3rd South Korean President, and her family was very close to and influenced by a spiritual leader (shaman) called, Choi Tae-Min, father of Choi Soon-Sil, for many decades. As Park became the first women president of South Korea in 2013, this influence extended to unprecedented levels. Choi Soon-Sil was alleged for dictating Park's decisions on everything from her handbags to state affairs.



As for Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong, this was the time when his father, Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung group, decided to relinquish the control of the conglomerate following a heart attack. As a result, Lee Jae-Yong became the de facto head of Samsung Group from 2014.



In order to strengthen his control, Lee Jae-Yong wanted a major restructuring of Samsung, that requires South Korean government approval. It is alleged that Lee gave donations worth 41bn won or $ 36 million to a non-profit foundation operated by Choi Soon-Sil, as a bribe to get the government support for the corporate restructuring.



This is not the first time a top executive of chaebol has been convicted of corruption. However, in the past, the sentences were suspended, granted long probations, or even have been pardoned by the president. This has even lead to the joke called "three-year imprisonment, five-year probation". But, it seems that won't be the case this time, as the new president Moon Jae-In, has already said there will be no more presidential pardons.



Although, the conviction marks a huge blow to Samsung, the group's business operations have continued largely unaffected since Lee's arrest six months ago. The sentencing raises serious questions over the future leadership of the conglomerate. Lee has two sisters, who are in management roles in Samsung group. It is unclear whether they will assume responsibility.



(Image Credit: Economic Times)



