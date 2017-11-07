This is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s message for Indian students and parents

Microsoft , a company which has defined the very notion of computing for many. As a part of this journey, he is orchestrating a dramatic transformation of the company which has led its stock value to skyrocket and change the perception of the company which was viewed only recently as a stagnant innovator into creating a culture of empathy. Satya Nadella is quite a man . Little over three years ago he became only the third CEO of, a company which has defined the very notion of computing for many. As a part of this journey, he is orchestrating a dramatic transformation of the company which has led its stock value to skyrocket and change the perception of the company which was viewed only recently as a stagnant innovator into creating a culture of empathy.

Recently he released his book,

"

Hit Refresh " which is about the journey he has embarked upon with Microsoft in which he talks about the transformation the company is going through and how he seeks the soul of Microsoft. At the launch of his book in India, his home country, apart from talking about how he attainted empathy after learning to deal with the cerebral palsy his son Zain has suffered from childhood, Nadella also had an interesting message for all parents and aspiring students.

"I think for parents to have high expectations for their children is wonderful. My father, for example, was a guy who hadn't met a guy who had given an exam that couldn't be passed, and he was always humoured by the fact that how could someone fail an IIT exam,

"

"There was this colleague of his

(

Nadella's father) who gave his last test and then came out and said this is it, I no longer have to write any more tests. And my father sort of said to me how wrong this person is going to be in life, that this is somehow the beginning of it all and this person feels he has achieved it all," Nadella added.

Nadella spoke about what he had learnt from failure and said that it is very important for children to keep learning.





" I look at it and say let's have perspective. What matters more isn't what you did yesterday but what your posture of learning is tomorrow. That's where parents and institutional leaders can be elitist and we have to identify kids and give them the confidence to not be know-it-alls but be learn-it-alls. Flunking exams has definitely taught me as long as I'm learning I'm fine. Failure is part and parcel of life, the question is what you are going to do about it," he said.



he told Gizmodo India in a closed door meeting.