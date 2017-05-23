This Is Why Reddit Can't Have Nice Things
After rolling out a new social profile feature to a whopping
three users
back in March,
As Gizmodo wrote when the feature first went live (starting with Reddit CEO
Advertisement
The site's automated message even informs beta testers "you've just become a moderator of your own profile. Congrats!" Does that seem like a questionable decision for a website that has consistently had trouble defining and enforcing its rules? Lets see.
To help users discover new profiles to follow, Reddit built a page that would display all profile posts made by those in the invite-only beta: r/ProfilePosts. As was immediately obvious, this effectively made ProfilePosts an unmoderated subreddit.
In the five days it existed, ProfilePosts was cluttered with spam, vitriol against the site's leadership, and general hatred of the profile features. Some users saw the feature as the Facebookification of Reddit and whinged, rather than opting not to use it. Others exploited an easy opportunity to be a complete dickhead.
Sponsored
"Fuck off with the profiles" one of the top-voted posts read (clicking through revealed the post's body as "This is fucking stupid"). "Reddit profiles are ass" read another. In short, besides being rude, these were the sort of low-effort posts generally discouraged on Reddit, and forums in general.
As of approximately 18 hours ago, the page is empty and isn't likely to return. Strangely, part of the "privacy and safety" settings for beta testers still lists r/ProfilePosts as a place where self-posts will be aggregated to.
Reddit was not immediately available to explain what happened or how the site intends to proceed with the rollout.