This Newly-Discovered Dinosaur Looks Just Like a Modern Day Cassowary

As virtually every school-aged child knows, birds are descended from dinosaurs . But holy toledo, does this newly discovered oviratporid ever look like a modern cassowary-right from the dramatic crest atop its head through to its long neck and ostrich-like shape. The paleontologists who discovered the dino are now studying modern cassowaries to get a better sense of its potential behavior.



This newly-described oviratporid is called Corythoraptor jacobsi , and its fossilized remains-a beautifully preserved and practically complete skeleton-were uncovered near a train station in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, in southern China. The discovery of this new species shows that oviraptoridae-a group of bird-like, herbivorous and omnivorous dinosaurs-were among the most prolific and varied group of dinosaurs to live in the arid Ganzhou region during the Late Cretaceous period some 100 to 66 million years ago. The details of this finding were published today in Scientific Reports .

Advertisement

Oviraptoridae (not to be confused with oviraptors -that's a different kind of dino) are known for their toothless, parrot-like beaks, and in some cases, elaborate head crests known as casques. Corythoraptor jacobsi had a particularly pronounced casque that's remarkably similar to the one found on modern cassowaries, a flightless bird that lives in Queensland, Australia (pictured below).

Dinosaurs among us? A free ranging Southern Cassowary (Casuarius casuarius) at Etty Bay, north Queensland, Australia. (Image: Summerdrought/Wikimedia)