This Cyclops Goat Is Good
Eight days ago, a one-eyed
"I believe this goat will bring luck to my home," the goat's owner, Mukhuri Das, told Caters News . Apparently, people from neighboring villages have been flocking to his farm to get a glimpse of the unusual tot.
According to National Geographic , local vets are still confused as to what could have caused the goat's rare condition. Cyclopia occurs when a orbital sockets form incorrectly in the mother's womb due to one of several developmental abnormalities or traumas, and is often associated with other deformities-in this case, the goat appers to have just one functioning ear as well. In humans, babies born with the condition usually die shortly after they're born.
"So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat," Das said . "We are happy that it's making us famous."
Rock on, little goat!