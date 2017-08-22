Today's Solar Eclipse Left a Path of Nightmarish Traffic in Its Wake
For months, even years, amateur astronomers, photographers, and anyone wanting the best possible view of today's
Twitter's
@dicktoblerone
appears to have been the
first to spot this fallout
, which is clearly visible on
Advertisement
The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States is on April 8th, 2024, giving you plenty time to find a house somewhere near the shadow's path, so you won't have to deal with traffic nightmares like these seven years from now.