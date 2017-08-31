Trump Administration Hires Former DeVry Dean to Run Unit Inspired by DeVry's Bad Behavior
Let's imagine you're the
Well, to be blunt, the DeVos-led Department of Education reportedly did something stupid.
Politico
reports
that the Julian Schmoke, a former
Advertisement
That might be an exaggeration. Schmoke worked at DeVry from 2007 until 2012, when he left his post as the university's Associate Program Dean for the College of Engineering and Information Sciences. We don't know if he was involved in the malicious practices that led to DeVry's historically huge FTC settlement. But you get the point: the optics of this hire are very bad. They could have been less bad if the Department of Education had hired, say, a former
Still, giving DeVos and company the benefit of the doubt, maybe hiring a former DeVry dean is one of those Catch Me If You Can moves. Like, if you want to catch the crooks who are forging checks, you might as well hire the world's best check-forger, right? Maybe Schmoke is one of those guys who knows how the dark world of for-profit colleges works and will bring all of his secret tricks to the table when it comes time to crack down. Again, we don't know.
If reports of his hire prove true, Schmoke will leave his current post as a community college administrator to the hot seat at the Department of Education. We don't yet know how he will pursue big bad for-profit schools like the one he used to work for. We also don't know what Betsy DeVos will do to support him. We do know that DeVry University inspired the creation of a new unit within the Department of Education, and now, reportedly, that unit will be run by a former DeVry University executive. The Trump administration's unusual actions are no longer shocking. But that doesn't make them any less troubling.