Trump Finally Signs Overdue Executive Order About 'The Cyber'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity of the federal government, according to the White House.



A copy of the document distributed to a White House press list and later posted on the White House website details Trump's first attempt to develop a protocol for defending the U.S. against malicious hackers and secure the nation's critical infrastructure.

In January, after receiving the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump had promised that "within 90 days of taking office" he would require a team of cybersecurity experts to offer up a plan. That deadline passed nearly a month ago.

The arrival of the order comes after perhaps one of the worst weeks for the Trump administration politically, two days after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The document states that from here on risk management decisions throughout the government will be managed as an "executive branch enterprise," adding that the federal government has "for too long accepted antiquated and difficult-to-defend IT."



It also imposes on all agencies a 90-day process for the implementation of a cybersecurity framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a non-regulatory body charged with developing cybersecurity standards for the federal government.

Within 90 days, each federal agency must complete a number of tasks, including the presentation of a plan to implement the NIST framework, a report on operational and budgetary considerations, as well historical records of all "risk mitigation and acceptance choices made by each agency head."

Those reports will be collected by retired the secretary of homeland security, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, as well as the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and used to generate an overall assessment of the government's cybersecurity strengths and weaknesses.

The federal government is also charged with assessing the "authorities and capabilities" that agencies can employ to support the defense of critical infrastructures.

For those counting, the word "cyber" is contained in the document a total of 39 times.