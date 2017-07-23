Trump's New Communications Director Might Want to Delete These Tweets Too
It seems that Anthony Scaramucci, the
IJR writer Josh Billinson discovered that Scaramucci wasn't always such a fan of
Scaramucci was glad that Romney avoided the "Trump spectacle," which, as Billinson pointed out , Scaramucci will now be joining. Less than 20 minutes later, Scaramucci deleted the tweet.
The tweet inspired
several
other
people
to
tweet
at Scaramucci
asking
why he was deleting tweets. As the
Daily Beast
pointed out, a search of the
Trump Twitter Archive
shows that Scaramucci also deleted a tweet from 2012 calling Trump an "Odd guy. So smart with no judgement."
We found some tweets that Scaramucci might want to delete while he's at it. For instance, here's another tweet from 2012 expressing disappointment in Trump's endorsement of Gingrich:
And these tweets showing Scaramucci salivating over Jeb Bush before the financier jumped on the Trump Train:
Especially this one suggesting that "staying classy" was Bush's path to the White House:
Unfortunately for Scaramucci, it will be impossible for him to scrub this Fox Business segment in which he called Trump "a hack politician and anti-American," and a "democratic plant for Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren." Scaramucci even offered some literal fighting words, saying, "I'll tell you who he's going to be president of-you can tell Donald I said this-the Queens County bullies association... You're an inherited-money dude from Queens County. Bring it, Donald, bring it."
But really all of those statements pale in comparison to this damning tweet from 2012:
Gizmodo has reached out to Scaramucci for comment and will update this post if he responds.
