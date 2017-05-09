Tunnel Collapses at Nuclear Facility Once Called 'an Underground Chernobyl Waiting to Happen'
Managers at the
The accident occurred near the 200 East Area, the home of several solid waste sites. More specifically, the tunnel that collapsed was one filled with highly radioactive train cars that once carried spent fuel rods containing deeply dangerous plutonium and uranium from a reactor on the Columbia River to the processing facility. Those reactors once produced plutonium for America's nuclear arsenal, though production ended in 1980. The cleanup process that followed has gone on for nearly 30 years.
Back to the poor workers, though. They've been instructed to stay indoors, and one manager reportedly sent out a message telling workers to "secure ventilation in your building" and "refrain from eating or drinking." When you can't even have a glass of water, you know the nuclear emergency is bad.
Meanwhile, the United States
It's currently unclear what the cleanup operation might look like. If we've learned anything from the Fukushima nuclear disaster, it's that highly radioactive zones are almost impossible to secure, since the radiation tends to fry whatever goes inside. Not even a special radiation-resistant robot survived a trip inside of Fukushima's damaged reactor earlier this year.
That said, we don't yet know how serious the radiation is at Hanford. An accident like this is certainly a bad look for the Department of Energy site, where a giant sign reads "Welcome to Hanford: Where Safety Comes First."
This story is developing. We'll add more information as it becomes available.