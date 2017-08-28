Uber might finally get a new CEO as Expedia chief gets finalised for the role
After months of deliberation,
Uber seems to have decided on a CEO to replace founder Travis Kalanick who resigned from the company in June. The ride-hailing startup has decided to appoint Dara Khosrowshahi who leads Expedia, the travel company, according to the New York Times.
By appointing a new CEO, Uber will look sweep under the carpet the turbulent times it has been in for quite some time. Khosrowshahi was chosen among three candidates over the weekend of board meetings. The other finalists were
Meg Whitman, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Jeffrey R. Immelt, the former chief of General Electric.
The board was leaning more towards Whitman but that fell apart as the board could not come to agreement over the terms in which she would have taken over as chief of Uber. Immelt, on the other hand, failed to impress the board as he did not have the software experience that was needed to head a company like Uber. Immelt was also the choice of Kalanick, who is still a member of the board despite stepping down as CEO. On the other hand, Benchmark, the Venture Capital that has considerable stake in the company, preferred Whitman.
However, since both of them had to bow out of the race, the obvious choice was Khosrowshahi who at 48 has been the CEO of Expedia for 12 years. He also spend a considerable part of his life in the Seattle tech scene, which is away from the bro-culture that is so prevalent in Silicon Valley and which has been credited as the perpetrator of Uber's demise in recent times.
The choice is also aimed at improving Uber's reputation and stability which has been mired with controversies of workplace sexual harassments, a Department of Justice criminal investigation into alleged illegal methods of operation and a dispute of over intellectual property against Google's self-driving car company, Waymo. This was despite the fact that Uber continued to grow reaching a market cap of a whopping $70 billion. The blame was squared upon Kalanick and his methods of governing the company leading to a rebellion against him by the board.
Khosrowshahi is likely to be comfortable in the role of CEO of Uber as he had led Expedia, which like Uber is also an online startup with impact on the offline life and movement of people.
Whitman too would have been an apt choice for the board. She had earlier headed Ebay and had a wealth of management experience of managing large scale tech companies. Also, as a female leader at the company's helm, it also gave Uber an opportunity to improve its image.
The choice has been made but Uber has not gone public with it yet. Perhaps the company will do so in the coming few days after completing all the formalities, or there might even be more twists and turns to this story.
By appointing a new CEO, Uber will look sweep under the carpet the turbulent times it has been in for quite some time. Khosrowshahi was chosen among three candidates over the weekend of board meetings. The other finalists were
The board was leaning more towards Whitman but that fell apart as the board could not come to agreement over the terms in which she would have taken over as chief of Uber. Immelt, on the other hand, failed to impress the board as he did not have the software experience that was needed to head a company like Uber. Immelt was also the choice of Kalanick, who is still a member of the board despite stepping down as CEO. On the other hand, Benchmark, the Venture Capital that has considerable stake in the company, preferred Whitman.
However, since both of them had to bow out of the race, the obvious choice was Khosrowshahi who at 48 has been the CEO of Expedia for 12 years. He also spend a considerable part of his life in the Seattle tech scene, which is away from the bro-culture that is so prevalent in Silicon Valley and which has been credited as the perpetrator of Uber's demise in recent times.
The choice is also aimed at improving Uber's reputation and stability which has been mired with controversies of workplace sexual harassments, a Department of Justice criminal investigation into alleged illegal methods of operation and a dispute of over intellectual property against Google's self-driving car company, Waymo. This was despite the fact that Uber continued to grow reaching a market cap of a whopping $70 billion. The blame was squared upon Kalanick and his methods of governing the company leading to a rebellion against him by the board.
Khosrowshahi is likely to be comfortable in the role of CEO of Uber as he had led Expedia, which like Uber is also an online startup with impact on the offline life and movement of people.
Whitman too would have been an apt choice for the board. She had earlier headed Ebay and had a wealth of management experience of managing large scale tech companies. Also, as a female leader at the company's helm, it also gave Uber an opportunity to improve its image.
The choice has been made but Uber has not gone public with it yet. Perhaps the company will do so in the coming few days after completing all the formalities, or there might even be more twists and turns to this story.