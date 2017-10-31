Verizon Will Totally Let You Stream 1080p Videos Now, If You Pay $20 Extra on Its 'Unlimited' Plan
The "Premium Streaming" plan, which Verizon spokeswoman Kelly Crummey told Gizmodo would roll out on November 3rd, would cumulatively ratchet up the price to $95/month for a single line for 1080p or higher resolution streaming. Per the Verge , it will support the maximum video quality available on the device, even if that is 4k. (It does not, of course, affect Wi-Fi streaming.)
Advertisement
Just a few months ago, Verizon
The legality of the sudden video throttling depends on the
No Throttling [47 C.F.R. ß 8.7]
A person engaged in the provision of broadband Internet access service, insofar as such person is so engaged, shall not impair or degrade lawful Internet traffic on the basis of Internet content, application, or service, or use of a non-harmful device, subject to reasonable network management.
Verizon's argument is that since it is throttling all video traffic on the same basis, it's non-discriminatory and subject to the "reasonable network management" exemption to the rule-though under the tenure of Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai, who is trying his best to revoke key net neutrality regulations , it's not likely any violations would be aggressively investigated anyhow.
Advertisement
Crummey told Gizmodo the new service would not discriminate among content providers.
"With Premium Streaming, video is passed through to your phone or tablet exactly how it is provided to us-whatever content providers provide (and in some cases, what our customers choose to get from the providers) will be what customers get, assuming their devices are capable of getting that quality video," she wrote.
But it's hard not to feel like the restrictions just keep on piling up at the same time as surcharges to evade them, all while regulators are largely asleep at the wheel.
[ The Verge ]