Watch NASA's Glorious 200th Space Walk Live





Image: NASA

Two hundred tangos in space and counting: today, NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer are performing the 200th American spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). NASA is streaming the entire four hour endeavor on its channel here .

This is far from Whitson's first (space) rodeo, as she currently holds the record for most spacewalks performed by an American woman, but it's Fischer's first time. Some water in Fischer's helmet delayed the spacewalk a bit, as it was supposed to begin at 6:30am EDT, but he and Whitson seem ready to head out. According to NASA , the duo will "replace a large avionics box that supplies electricity and data connections to the science experiments," and make some preparations for an international docking port.

The first-ever ISS spacewalk was conducted on December 7th, 1998 by astronauts Jerry Ross and Jim Newman. Since then, we've had the pleasure of watching-and living vicariously through-astronauts outside the ISS.

You can watch the entire live stream via NASA TV here . Here's to 200 more spacewalks!

