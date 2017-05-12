Watch NASA's Glorious 200th Space Walk Live
Two hundred tangos in
Advertisement
This is far from Whitson's first (space) rodeo, as she currently holds the record for most spacewalks performed by an American woman, but it's Fischer's first time. Some water in Fischer's helmet delayed the spacewalk a bit, as it was supposed to begin at 6:30am EDT, but he and Whitson
seem ready
to head out. According to
NASA
, the duo will "replace a large avionics box that supplies electricity and data connections to the
The first-ever ISS spacewalk was conducted on December 7th, 1998 by astronauts Jerry Ross and Jim Newman. Since then, we've had the pleasure of watching-and living vicariously through-astronauts outside the ISS.
Advertisement
You can watch the entire live stream via NASA TV here . Here's to 200 more spacewalks!
[ NASA ]