Watch SpaceX Launch Lots of Ice Cream to NASA Astronauts Today
The dog days of summer are here, so shouldn't astronauts hurtling through
Today's delivery of tasty treats should not be confused with
The Cosmic Ray Energetics and Mass (CREAM)
experiment-or ISS CREAM-
an iteration
of which will also be ferried up into Low Earth Orbit today. ISS CREAM is kind of like a balloon that measures cosmic rays in space, far above the interference of Earth's atmosphere. Its cute name might also have something to do with today's special delivery, of actual
Advertisement
"There will be chocolate, vanilla and birthday cake flavored ice cream heading to the International Space Station on today's launch, as well as ice cream candy bars," Kathryn Hambleton, Public Affairs Officer at NASA Headquarters, told Gizmodo. "[The ice cream] is frozen. It will be going up in three freezers that will come back filled with research when Dragon returns."
SpaceX's ice cream run-whose launch window opens at 12:31 p.m. ET (1631 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida-
will include
roughly 6,400 lb. (2,900 kg) of
You can watch the live stream below: