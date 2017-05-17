What's the Emoji For Treason?
Former acting Attorney General
From the New Yorker :
In a press briefing on February 14th, the day after Flynn resigned, Spicer downplayed the importance of Yates's meetings with McGahn, saying, "the acting Attorney General informed the White House counsel that they wanted to give a 'heads-up' to us on some comments." Yates said, about the "heads-up," "I certainly never used that term. And so I'm not sure where that came from."
I asked, "You didn't just text, "Heads up, your N.S.A. might be a spy"?
No, Yates replied, "Is there an emoji for that?"
I asked her whether she expected the White House to fire Flynn.
Yates said, "We had just gone and told them that the national-security adviser, of all people, was compromised with the Russians and that their Vice-President and others had been lying to the American people about it. We expected them to act." She added, "We expected them to do something immediately."
Which leads us to wonder, what is the appropriate emoji or series of emoji for "heads up, your national security advisor might be a spy" working for the Russian and Turkish governments?
The rest of the New Yorker interview (or, at least a preview of it that will be released in full next week) is a must read, so be sure to check it out .