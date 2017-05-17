What's the Emoji For Treason?

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired by Donald Trump after she declined to enforce his unconstitutional Muslim travel ban. But before she got the boot, Yates warned Trump that his national security advisor, Michael Flynn, might be compromised by the Russians. And in a new interview with the New Yorker , she discovered a problem that we didn't even know we had: There's no emoji for treason.

Advertisement

From the New Yorker :

In a press briefing on February 14th, the day after Flynn resigned, Spicer downplayed the importance of Yates's meetings with McGahn, saying, "the acting Attorney General informed the White House counsel that they wanted to give a 'heads-up' to us on some comments." Yates said, about the "heads-up," "I certainly never used that term. And so I'm not sure where that came from."

I asked, "You didn't just text, "Heads up, your N.S.A. might be a spy"?

No, Yates replied, "Is there an emoji for that?"

I asked her whether she expected the White House to fire Flynn.

Yates said, "We had just gone and told them that the national-security adviser, of all people, was compromised with the Russians and that their Vice-President and others had been lying to the American people about it. We expected them to act." She added, "We expected them to do something immediately."