Why Buy an iPhone X You Can Pay Tiffany & Co. $1,000 For a Tin Can?
You, the trust fund benefactor, the robber baron heir, the second-generation tech disruptor, can be the proud owner of Tiffany & Co.'s new "tin can" for a mere $1,000. Is it, as its name implies, just a
Tiffany's website describes the piece from its "Everyday Objects" collection as a classic tin can "upgraded in sterling silver and shining vermeil." Is this an ordinary tin can (which nowadays is almost always aluminum or steel) dipped in expensive metals? Of course not. What are you, upper-middle class? "Vermeil" refers to a silver object coated in gold, meaning Tiffany's recreated the form of a tin can from scratch out of precious metals.
Why would someone even make such a thing? As they say: you gotta spend money to make money, and I predict the gold-and-silver can recreation market is headed to the moon.
Like the iPhone X, "tin can" can be custom engraved and even used for call-like features with a piece of string (not included).