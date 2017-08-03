Why NASA Will Test its Asteroid Defense System This October
By no means does this mean NASA preparing for the end of the world, as some outlets are erroneously suggesting . As badly as we all would like an asteroid to hit us squarely in the face , this sort of testing is actually pretty standard, and is just meant to be practice should a near-earth object get a little too close for comfort.
"We run these little exercises every so often,"
Dr. Michael Kelley
, an astronomer at NASA's Planetary
Later this fall, the asteroid will become more easily visible to NASA scientists looking for it. Kelley said astronomers will be able to see it from NASA's InfraRed Telescope Facility in Hawaii .
"In October, we'll wait for the close flyby to use to use some of the telescopes that are instrumented the way we need them to characterize the object," Kelley explained. "[If] we were concerned about it hitting the Earth, this is exactly what we'd do: We'd try to recover it-the best guess of where [the asteroid] will be and when-and as it got brighter and closer, we'd be able to go to smaller and smaller telescopes. So we're pretty much following the procedure of what we'd do in a real-world scenario."
So for everyone who was hoping for NASA to pull a Michael Bay and nuke an asteroid: we're sorry. ( Maybe we'll have that option available in the future .) But you know what's really punk rock? BEING PREPARED.
