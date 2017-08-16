Winning: Trump Dissolves Two Advisory Councils After Advisors Flee in Protest 

Donald Trump , a self-declared businessman, negotiated himself out of even more of his presidential responsibility this afternoon: Following a slew of defections this week, he announced plans (via Twitter, of course) to disband two White House advisory councils composed of top American business leaders.

Truly, the loyalty of remaining CEOs like Michael Dell, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, and Wal-Mart's Doug McMillon, all of whom opted to remain on the councils on which they served despite mass defections, has been richly rewarded.

Following the deadly attacks in Charlottesville and the president's refusal to unconditionally denounce literal Nazis, #QuitTheCouncil trended on Twitter, putting pressure on company executives to sever ties with Trump. As a result of public outcry and the president's own baldly heinous actions, CEOs of Intel, Merck, Campbell's Soup, 3M, Under Armour, Ford Motor Company, and the president and deputy chief of staff of the AFL-CIO left their seats at Trump's golden table. Elon Musk of Tesla, Bob Iger of Disney, and former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick all left the President's Strategy and Policy Forum prior to this weekend's events.

As reported by the New York Times on Wednesday, the president's Strategic and Policy Forum held a conference to discuss whether or not to disband itself, the CEOs being unsure of how to respond to the uproar over the president's equivocation around the violence in Charlottesville. But whatever they had decided was preempted by Trump's attempt to make it appear as if he is firing people who are already likely to quit.