With Google hot on the heels of Apple with ARCore, the AR war has officially begun

Google's Got a Plan to Put Its Splashy AR Powers on Millions of Android Phones

Augmented Reality has what Virtual Reality didn’t. The power to be present across a million devices without forcing people to buy a separate device. AR can latch on to existing smartphone technologies and spread like wildfire. Apple realised it first. During WWDC earlier this year, Apple opened the floodgates to AR on iOS 11. It announced ARKit which when leveraged by developers can put the technology in the palms of millions of iPhone users. Google realised the potential too, and better late than never, the search giant announced ARCore yesterday which will put AR capabilities in Android devices by the millions.