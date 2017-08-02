WWE Network will fulfill your wrestling needs, but comes at a price

wrestling

My first memory of theworld was having a deck ofplaying cards or better known as 'trump cards'. Without the actual understanding and relevance of every wrestler's stats, I heavily indulged in the card based game.I think it was my teen years when the WWF was revamped toand it became one of the most popular 'sports' entertainment to broadcast on television, especially in the country. I was never a fluent follower and I knew most of it was scripted but then the intensity of all the fights, rivalries and the whole drama was definitely a treat to watch.Today I don't follow WWE anymore, but I keep hearing from my peers about the development now and then. I have lost the interest but there are still many out there who love the wrestling industry. The generation is moving from television to online streaming and what better way to enjoy wrestling than theThe WWE Network offers everything from the world of wrestling. The on-demand service offers the regular 24/7 scheduled programming and huge library of content including re-runs from Raw and SmackDown and almost every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view shows. Apart from videos, you get all WWE related content including news, podcasts, specials and a lot more.All upcoming WWE pay-per-view shows will also be available to subscribers as they will be available as a live broadcast on WWE Network.There is also a special collections section which takes you on a memory lane to re-visit popular wresting stars and even watch matches from the past.Apart from that, the WWE Network offers exclusive shows including Breaking Ground, Swerved, The Monday Night War, Stone Cold Podcast Live!, NXT Takeover Live!, WWE 24 and Total Divas. These are a must watch if you are a hardcore WWE fan and if you are interested in the lives of the superstars.Apart from the website, the WWE Network is available on Android and iOS which lets you watch content on your smartphone or tablet. It is also available on XBox, PlayStation, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and on a range of smart televisions. Like most streaming services, you can watch on one source and then continue watching on any other device.The WWE Network is available as a monthly subscription of $9.99 (Rs 660 approximate) and can be accessed from anywhere in the world. There is no official Indian pricing but you can pay the equivalent amount in USD to get the subscription. The service is available free for the first month after which you can cancel at anytime.Offering a huge library, it is the best source for all your WWE needs. The only drawback is that you mostly get content in 720p and of course all the content before the 90s is in SD format. The service is recommended for someone who follows the world of wrestling religiously and just cannot miss the excitement. But even if you love the sport, asking that kind of money is a bit on the higher side. Someone like me who is already paying for a variety of streaming services would probably think twice before committing to the service.