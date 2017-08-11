Xiaomi celebrates another milestone; creates world’s largest mosaic art which will feed 5 lac people

It's been largely a celebratory year for Xiaomi in India. By the second quarter of 2017, two of their smartphones have captured the biggest smartphone market share

in the country,

In

January

, the company

the

Redmi Note 4

On Friday, just days before the country's 71st Independence Day, Xiaomi has added another feather to its cap. Xiaomi India has announced that till date they have sold more than 5 million units of the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 on January 23 in India and

"

on the first day itself, we sold more than 2.5 lakh units and then in about 45 days we'd sold a million units. We are happy to share that in about six months time, we have sold more than 5 million units of just this one single smartphone," said an excited Manu Kumar Jain , Vice-President Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi India.

Until this year, Samsung was the leader in Indian smartphone market and they sold like hot cakes. That is till Xiaomi announced their Redmi Note 4. The outcome of which is that the smartphone has captured a market share of 7.2 percent alone, according to Counterpoint Research. Xiaomi currently holds close to 25 percent market share of smartphones that sell online.

"

So, one out of four smartphones that we sold was just the Redmi Note 4," tells Manu.



To celebrate the occasion, Xiaomi India has created the world's largest grain mosaic art here at Tyagraj Stadium in New Delhi. They have used rice and other pulses that are consumed by the people in India to create this art.

"

Based on whatever we know, world's biggest grain mosaic earlier was 5300 square feet in size and this one is about 6000 square feet," explains Manu.

Xiaomi India has also partnered with Robin Hood Army, a charitable trust based in India that sources food from restaurants to feed the needy. The organisation and its volunteer base extend to more than 8,000 people across 41 cities in some 11 countries. Xiaomi's donation to their cause will help Robin Hood Army achieve their mission to serve a million hungry citizens in India on Independence Day.

"We've had more than 500 people working to create this mosaic art. Once this is completed we will be using all the grains and donating it so that poor people can be fed around this Independence day," Manu continues.

"

We want to use this opportunity to give back the love to a lot of people, our Indian Mi fans and to the society. Our aim is to atleast feed 500,000 people in order to celebrate the 5 million phones that have been sold till now."



As to why rice was chosen for the grain mosaic, the word

"

Xiaomi" stands for rice millets which is why the company chose rice as the main ingredient in creating the world's largest grain mosaic art."This is simple. This goes back to the whole Xiaomi philosophy," says Manu.

"While it was a celebration around the Redmi Note 4 reaching an iconic number, we thought to do something very personal towards India because what we have got from the country in terms of love and support as a brand is just phenomenal. The journey has been so beautiful for us. So we thought it'd only be right to give back to the country in whatever way we can through the message

"

No Mi without you," adds Karan Shroff, Xiaomi's Events Head.

Xiaomi has donated around 40,000 kgs of grains to Robin Hood Army which will go on to feed more than 500,000 people across 13 different cities in India.

While many may see it as just another marketing stunt, an unapologetic Xiaomi is doing its bit along with Robin Hood Army, when many parts of the country suffer from drought and

house

people with no or limited access to food.

