Xiaomi goes after Oppo and Vivo with its new selfie-focused Y1 series in India

Xiaomi has announced a brand new series of smartphones under the Redmi umbrella today at an event held in the capital. The new series that the company had been teasing for quite some time now as the "best selfie smartphone" was unveiled as the Redmi Y1. The biggest highlight of the Redmi Y1 is its front-facing 16-megapixel camera followed by the price.



The Redmi Y1 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and will be available from November 8 via Mi India website, Amazon India along with subsequently being available at Mi Stores and Xiaomi's preferred partner stores pan India. Xiaomi also announced their newest partnership with Reliance Digital retail outlets.



Along with this, Xiaomi has also launched Redmi Y1 Lite which comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage for Rs 6,999. The Y1 Lite is similar to the Redmi Y1 except that the Y1 Lite runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 425.



The Redmi Y1 features a 5.5-inch IPS HD display which is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The Y1 has a plastic build with a brushed metal finish on the rear which also houses the fingerprint sensor. The phone will be available in Gold and Dark Gray colour options.



Redmi Y1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 as its GPU chipset. This is paired with 3GB of RAM and an internal memory of 32GB which can further be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.



Moving on to the big highlight of the smartphone, the Y1 comes with a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture rear camera supported by LED flash. On the front lies the 16-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture selfie camera that is also backed by a LED flash.



The Redmi Y1 is running Android 7.1.2 Nougat under the company's own custom MIUI 9. It is the first smartphone by the company to come with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box in India.



The smartphone draws power from a 3,080 mAh battery which the company claims will easily last for a day on single charge.

