Xiaomi overtakes Fitbit, Apple in global wearable market
"Xiaomi captured 17 per cent global marketshare and overtook Fitbit and Apple to become the world's largest wearables vendor. Fitbit is at risk of being trapped in a pincer movement between the low-end fitness bands sold by Xiaomi and the fitness-led, high-end smartwatches sold by Apple," said Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.
Fitbit shipped 3.4 million wearables for 16 per cent marketshare worldwide in second quarter this year, almost halving from 29 per cent a year ago.
"Apple shipped 2.8 million wearables worldwide in Q2 2017, growing 56 per cent annually from 1.8 million in Q2 2016. Apple has for now lost its wearables leadership to Xiaomi, due to a lack of presence in the sizeable fitnessband sub-category," Cliff Raskind, Director at Strategy Analytics, said.
However, Raskind noted, the rumoured upcoming Watch Series 3 launch with enhanced health tracking could prove to be a popular smartwatch model and enable Apple to reclaim the top wearables spot later this year.