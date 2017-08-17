Xiaomi’s famed Mi Homes are going to Delhi NCR
The Chinese upstart already has three such Mi Home stores in Bengaluru and a strong partner network through which Xiaomi products are sold. The push for offline started from the beginning of this year with the launch of the first store in Bengaluru.
The approach to conquer offline is three-pronged for Xiaomi. Large format retailer partners,
At present, Xiaomi has 12 such large format retailer partners which includes Sangeetha, Poorvika, Vijay Sales, Univercell, Croma, Ezone and more. Each of them have exclusive Mi Zones which is a small area dedicated to Xiaomi products where people can experience them.
In majority of these large format stores, Xiaomi is the number 1 in terms of volume share, Xiaomi's India boss Manu Kumar Jain stated at the store launch.
However, the real innovation, according to Xiaomi is in the Mi Preferred Partner stores which are multi-brand retail stores that stock Xiaomi products on priority and has Xiaomi differentiated branding. There are more than 600 such stores across the country in 11 cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, etc. Xiaomi aims to have more than 1500 such stores by the end of the this year across more than 30 cities.
Then comes the flagship Mi Home stores. Currently, three such stores are in operation in Bengaluru while the fourth one is slated to open this week in Delhi. Xiaomi is accepting pre-bookings for Xiaomi products on Mi.com from 16th August and those who pre-book will get assured products.
Xiaomi is already the king of online smartphone sales. Per IDC's Q2 2017 report, the company is the top online smartphone player with 17.9 per cent market share. The
Xiaomi's aggressive expansion in the offline sector has seen its offline sales grow by 10 times and more than 20 per cent of its sales now come from the offline market.