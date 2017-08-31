Yes, the iPhone 8 is indeed launching on September 12

If you have been planning on buying an iPhone, now is the time

The iPhone 8 is definitely coming on September 12. After the Wall Street Journal reported on it, Apple has now started rolling out invites for an event in the Steve Jobs Amphitheatre in the newly built Apple Spaceship campus. This is the 10th Anniversary of the iPhone and rumours are rife about Apple bridging the gap between its rivals in terms of features and perhaps going beyond them.