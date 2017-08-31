Yes, the iPhone 8 is indeed launching on September 12
iPhone 8 is definitely coming on September 12. After the Wall Street Journal reported on it, Apple has now started rolling out invites for an event in the Steve Jobs Amphitheatre in the newly built Apple Spaceship campus. This is the 10th Anniversary of the iPhone and rumours are rife about Apple bridging the gap between its rivals in terms of features and perhaps going beyond them.
The iPhone launch is the biggest event in the tech calendar and this time, it is expected to come in three variants. The regular, usual iterations - iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus and then the anniversary edition iPhone 8 or iPhone X or whatever Apple will want to call it.
Alongside the phones, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 3 rumoured to come with LTE connectivity.
As rumoured, Apple will take on Samsung's flagship with an edge-to-edge bezel-less display. The home button will be sacrificed to make room for the display. Moreover, there are rumours of a new 3D facial recognition feature that is reportedly more secure than standard existing tech. 3D facial recognition will scan the contours of the user's face and unlock.
There are also rumours of an under-the-display fingerprint sensor but according to analysts, the feature might not make it in time. However, Apple is rumoured to introduce a 512GB storage variant in the new iPhone.
Everything right now is hearsay and nothing so far is confirmed except for the fact that Tim Cook will be holding the phone on stage in about a week's time.
