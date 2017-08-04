You Can Stream Thousands of Movies for Free With a New York Public Library Card

Starting Friday, anyone with a New York Public Library or Brooklyn Public Library will be able to stream thousands of awesome movies, including the entire Criterion Collection. Why? Because libraries are awesome, that's why.

Truth be told, New York is playing a bit of catch up, after Los Angeles offered its public library card holders streaming movie privileges last month. Both cities offer this great new perk through Kanopy , a streaming video service that works with public libraries and universities all over the country. Even if you don't live in New York or LA, there's a chance your local public library also offers this service. ( Go to Kanopy's website to see if you're in luck.)