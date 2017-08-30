YouTube brings Material Design, revamped logo and new features across mobile and desktop
12 years after its launch,
YouTube is rolling out a revamped logo and adding Material Design to the most popular video-sharing platform across mobile and desktops. Bringing in the changes to its mobile app and desktop, YouTube's Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer,
wrote in a blog post
, "To put it simply, YouTube's evolved ... a lot. And we're not even close to done. Over the last few months, we've started releasing updates and will continue to throughout the rest of the year. When all is said and done, we'll bring a new level of functionality and a more consistent look across our desktop and mobile experiences."
Starting with its mobile app, YouTube has adopted the Material Design language, bringing in a slick minimalistic design. The header and logo have been updated with a white background and is in sync with the navigation tabs now. Along with this, YouTube will also be experimenting with a feature in the coming weeks introducing a gesture allowing users to simply swipe left or right to watch the previous or the next video. YouTube also said that it would also roll out an optimised YouTube Player soon that will be able to adapt to the shape of smartphone displays.
On Desktop, YouTube brings in more Material Design elements to the website. The web design looks slicker than ever and part of it is because of the typeface overhaul that YouTube has chosen to go through making the text more distinct. Users can also choose to switch to a Dark Theme which will make the background and other elements black, cutting down obstructions.
YouTube's logo has been revamped and it now features a bold typeface on the word mark and icon. The logo will dynamically adjust to the screen size available and will switch between the logo, icon and wordmark depending on the availability of space.
Starting with its mobile app, YouTube has adopted the Material Design language, bringing in a slick minimalistic design. The header and logo have been updated with a white background and is in sync with the navigation tabs now. Along with this, YouTube will also be experimenting with a feature in the coming weeks introducing a gesture allowing users to simply swipe left or right to watch the previous or the next video. YouTube also said that it would also roll out an optimised YouTube Player soon that will be able to adapt to the shape of smartphone displays.
On Desktop, YouTube brings in more Material Design elements to the website. The web design looks slicker than ever and part of it is because of the typeface overhaul that YouTube has chosen to go through making the text more distinct. Users can also choose to switch to a Dark Theme which will make the background and other elements black, cutting down obstructions.
YouTube's logo has been revamped and it now features a bold typeface on the word mark and icon. The logo will dynamically adjust to the screen size available and will switch between the logo, icon and wordmark depending on the availability of space.