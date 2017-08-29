YouTube Moved the Red Thing and Life Will Never Be the Same

GIF Gif: YouTube

As they say: Life comes at you fast. Yesterday, you were looking at a YouTube logo with the red thing on the right side, highlighting the word "Tube." Today, it's on the left side, sporting a play icon. It's a small update to the design of a popular website, you might say. But will any of us ever be the same?

How could we be? The world has changed. Current events aside, we're now faced with an all new YouTube-one that's practically indiscernible from the old YouTube but, according to YouTube, has "evolved ... a lot." An announcement post on the YouTube blog seemingly alluding to a popping-of-the-cherry with regards to the perplexingly similar logo design. "The bright red cherry on top of this update sundae is a refreshed YouTube Logo and YouTube Icon ," writes Neal Mohan, the company's product chief.

Now let's talk about that sundae of updates. Perhaps the most exciting change is a video playback design that YouTube says will adapt to any format. Those hideous black bars on vertical iPhone videos will supposedly disappear, like magic. (I should point out that I was unable to remove the black bars on vertically oriented videos while testing on my desktop, but I'm sure it's going to be awesome whenever it works.) Another big change is a new double tap feature. Double tap on the right side of the video and it will fast forward. Double tap on the left and guess what happens: It will rewind or whatever the word for its digital equivalent is! All this and a new website design with that all new logo, and there it is, the evolution of YouTube. Revolution might be a better word.

The new YouTube design is live right now. If you don't see it when you visit the website, try this link . You'll definitely notice the red thing move in the new logo and you'll definitely feel something. Sure, the new website design looks almost exactly like the old website design, but it's always the little things that transform the world.

"We know this is a lot of change," writes Mohan, "but we want to make clear that there's one thing that stays the same: YouTube's mission."

Your YouTube experience will never be the same. And neither will you. The site's dedication to hosting old commercials and accident videos, however, has never been more resolute.

[ YouTube Creator Blog ]